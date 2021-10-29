The regional and smaller national firms that sit in the 51-100 bracket of the Legal Business 100 (LB100) have again proved their mettle. Twenty nine firms, with an average of 250 lawyers and 30 equity partners, have shone again.

Following last year’s 7% overall revenue growth, the group’s collective revenue was down to £1.41bn for 2020/21 – although there are two fewer firms in this category than last year. It is the average performance that tells the complete story: a striking revenue increase of 11% from £47m to £53m. This growth is also reflected in per lawyer metrics across the group. Revenue per lawyer (RPL) held steady at £192,000, but profit per lawyer (PPL) jumped 14% from £37,000 to £43,000. Average profit per equity partner (PEP), however, also moved up an impressive 8% to £352,000. And, while the performance of non-City firms in the second half of the LB100 is not nearly as strong on average metrics as their London counterparts (see part III), the gap is certainly narrowing and the firms in this group have far outperformed City and boutique firms on a year-on-year basis.