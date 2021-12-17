Legal Business Blogs

Global 100 2021 – contents

Financial results 2020/21
Global 100 2021 – contents

Global 100 overview: Beasts of burden

After credible performances amid a global pandemic, the world’s leading law firms are not just defying the odds – they are obliterating them

Main table

Global 100: Hogan Lovells – Winning Hartson minds

Ten years on from the marriage of Hogan & Hartson and Lovells, Legal Business assesses whether they have honoured their ambitious vows of global dominance

Global 100: Goodwin – No guts, no glory

Goodwin has gone from virtual unknown to become a dominant force in the Global 100. Critics warn that rapid growth could be its undoing, but can the Boston-bred outlier keep up the pace?

Global 100 – Moves of the year

In 2021 our coverage of partner hires between Global 100 firms went stratospheric. Here’s a round-up

Global 100 – Core Stats

Global 100: Methodology and notes

 

