Global 100 2021 – contents

Sponsored by

After credible performances amid a global pandemic, the world’s leading law firms are not just defying the odds – they are obliterating them

Ten years on from the marriage of Hogan & Hartson and Lovells, Legal Business assesses whether they have honoured their ambitious vows of global dominance

Goodwin has gone from virtual unknown to become a dominant force in the Global 100. Critics warn that rapid growth could be its undoing, but can the Boston-bred outlier keep up the pace?

In 2021 our coverage of partner hires between Global 100 firms went stratospheric. Here’s a round-up