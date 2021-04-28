LB301 – issue menu

Access your print copy online – LB301
Global London: Turbulence expected
Global London firms face the dual challenges of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic
‘Living at work’ – the lessons for law firms from a year at home
The UK entered the first lockdown on 23 March 2020, changing the way we work forever. A year on and ahead of offices opening their doors again, we look at the lessons learned from a year of remote working
Africa first
Demand for commodities and a new continent-wide free trade agreement could lead Africa out of the Covid crisis
Still standing
While 2020 introduced significant changes to daily life for legal professionals in Switzerland, business carried on – proving that a stumble is not always followed by a fall
Crisis, what crisis?
For a nation well-accustomed to strife and hardship, the Covid-19 pandemic hit Turkey just as hard as anywhere else. However, local lawyers are confident that they can rebound stronger than ever
Comment: Hope floats for City listing overhaul but American audacity is vital
City business has had cause to take heart in recent months with a clear display of political will behind an overhaul of UK listing rules that could see London shake off its Brexit and pandemic woes and reassert itself as a global financial hub
Comment: The work from home dilemma – get creative
If 2020 was about surviving coronavirus and lockdown, 2021 is most certainly about rebuilding and making up for lost time
Life During Law: David Patient
‘I always seem to get the costumes that involve wearing something over my head, which makes it impossibly hot within seconds.’
The Legal 500 View: Kind of a big deal: The top L500 firms for corporate/M&A
Legal 500 editors Georgina Stanley and Ben Wheway break down the firms which fare best for corporate and M&A around the world
The Last Word: Law in a time of Covid
To mark the launch of our 2021 Global London report, we asked senior figures at leading US firms for their thoughts