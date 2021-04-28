LB301 – issue menu

Legal Business Blogs

Access your print copy online – LB301

Global London: Turbulence expected

Global London firms face the dual challenges of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic

‘Living at work’ – the lessons for law firms from a year at home

The UK entered the first lockdown on 23 March 2020, changing the way we work forever. A year on and ahead of offices opening their doors again, we look at the lessons learned from a year of remote working

Africa first

Demand for commodities and a new continent-wide free trade agreement could lead Africa out of the Covid crisis

Still standing

While 2020 introduced significant changes to daily life for legal professionals in Switzerland, business carried on – proving that a stumble is not always followed by a fall

Crisis, what crisis?

For a nation well-accustomed to strife and hardship, the Covid-19 pandemic hit Turkey just as hard as anywhere else. However, local lawyers are confident that they can rebound stronger than ever

Comment: Hope floats for City listing overhaul but American audacity is vital

City business has had cause to take heart in recent months with a clear display of political will behind an overhaul of UK listing rules that could see London shake off its Brexit and pandemic woes and reassert itself as a global financial hub

Comment: The work from home dilemma – get creative

If 2020 was about surviving coronavirus and lockdown, 2021 is most certainly about rebuilding and making up for lost time

Life During Law: David Patient

‘I always seem to get the costumes that involve wearing something over my head, which makes it impossibly hot within seconds.’

The Legal 500 View: Kind of a big deal: The top L500 firms for corporate/M&A

Legal 500 editors Georgina Stanley and Ben Wheway break down the firms which fare best for corporate and M&A around the world

The Last Word: Law in a time of Covid

To mark the launch of our 2021 Global London report, we asked senior figures at leading US firms for their thoughts

