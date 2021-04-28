‘It’s been challenging for everyone. Whether you’re living alone, or with children who need homeschooling, with teenagers who need emotional support or you’re caring for elderly parents – no-one has been unaffected,’ says Slaughter and May real estate head Jane Edwarde on the impact the last year has had on the profession. ‘A year is a very long time for any human being.’

Like many aspects of all of our lives, the way law firms operate has been turned on its head over the last 12 turbulent months. Gone (for the time being at least) is any stigma that working from home is less productive than long hours in a busy office, but gone too are the career benefits of spontaneous social interaction with clients and colleagues, and any semblance of a divide between work and home life.