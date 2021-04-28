Overview: Flying hiatus
Covid-19 has intensified the divide between the Global London firms that have really taken off and those that remain grounded
Focus: Cooley
Focus: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
Main table
Non-US firms in London: On standby
Five years ago, partners at European firms’ London offices voiced their fears over the possibility of the UK leaving the EU. What happens now this is reality?
The Last Word: Law in a time of Covid
To mark the launch of our 2021 Global London report, we asked senior figures at leading US firms for their thoughts
Sponsored briefing: Paul Hastings – Running a people business
London chair Arun Birla discusses maintaining the personal touch in a time of Zoom fatigue
