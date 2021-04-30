What’s next?
A Covid-19 cloud has obscured the current disputes landscape, but as the fog fades, what will be keeping restless litigators busy?
Hot topics
Snapshots of the most talked about issues concerning the London dispute resolution market today
Virtual reality
How the English and Welsh courts embraced technology and flexible working to overcome Covid-19, against all the odds
Written in the stars: the
up-and-coming generation on the future of disputes
The Legal 500 identifies the rising stars among the strongest UK disputes teams and asks the new generation for its prognosis
Perspectives
Stewarts sponsored foreword
Litigation amid a pandemic – 2021 and beyond
Disputes market briefings
Stewarts: 2021 – a year of change
Koutalidis Law Firm: Unilateral adaptation of commercial contracts
Obeid Law Firm: Lebanon’s dispute resolution system
Brexit market briefing
Simmons & Simmons: Post-Brexit cross-border disputes – what next?
Brown Rudnick: Post-Brexit prospects: London as a dispute resolution centre
Tax disputes market briefing
RPC: RPC interview series – Michelle Sloane
Fraud market briefings
Stewarts: History has shown us that fraud and recessions are natural bedfellows
RPC: RPC interview series – Andy McGregor
Basham, Ringe y Correa SC: A guide to white-collar offences: industrial property in Mexico
Budusan & Asociatii SPARL: Prosecuting corporations in Romania
Van Oosten Schulz De Korte Bahl Advocaten: The era of unbridled mega settlements in the Netherlands seems to be over
Norton Rose Fulbright: Corporate criminal liability in Germany
SCORDIS, PAPAPETROU & Co LLC: Cypriot courts hear major international civil fraud cases: here is why
FCA test case briefing
Simmons & Simmons: Implications of the FCA test case for contractual interpretation and broker claims
Banking disputes market briefing
RPC: RPC interview series – Simon Hart
Competition market briefing
MoloLamken: The antitrust challenge to Big Tech
Retail disputes market briefing
RPC: RPC interview series – Jeremy Drew
Forensic accounting market briefing
Grant Thornton: The value of forensic accountants in investigations
Intellectual property market briefings
Norton Rose Fulbright: German interlocutory injunction proceedings in patent matters under review of CJEU
Gan Partnership: Malaysia’s intellectual property regime in the new normal
VdA: Technical expertise in intellectual property litigation in Portugal
International arbitration market briefings
Al Suwaidi & Company: The effect of recent English Supreme Court judgments on GCC-based arbitration
Yulchon: Virtual hearings: for here or to go?
Litigation market briefings
Norelid Advokatbyrå: Data breaches and cyber-attacks
R&T Asia (Thailand): Civil mediation before litigation
Rivera Gaxiola, Carrasco y Kálloi, S.C.: Litigation laws and regulations in Mexico
Singhania & Partners LLP: Indian courts in litigants’ homes
Insolvency market briefing
Simonsen Vogt Wiig: The difficulties of pursuing foreign insolvency-related claims in Norway