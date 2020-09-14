Legal Business

Interview with… Dan Kayne

Posted on |
GC Powerlist 2020
Interview with… Dan Kayne

Dan Kayne

General counsel (regions)

Network Rail

Why change how you run your panel?

Lawyers are likely to be very different in the next decade because disruption across the industry is giving GCs more choice while societal pressures are demanding a different kind of approach. Great lawyers used to be have been described as ‘T-shaped’, with an emphasis on collaborative as well as technical skills, but the concept of the ‘O-shaped’ lawyer, representing a well-rounded individual, is gaining traction in the market and they are likely to be the next generation of industry leaders.

Related Content

GC Powerlist UK and LB Awards – a September for chasing the clouds awayGC Powerlist UK and LB Awards – a September for chasing the clouds away
Industry changeIndustry change
Lead sponsor message: Pinsent MasonsLead sponsor message: Pinsent Masons

More in GC Powerlist UK 2020

Operations and procurement Operations and procurement
Ethics and governance Ethics and governance
Interview with… Paul Lister Interview with… Paul Lister