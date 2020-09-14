Vincent Cordo
Shell
Team size: 30
Major legal advisers: Allen & Overy, Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, Eversheds Sutherland, Norton Rose Fulbright, Reed Smith
Appropriate fee arrangements (AFAs) are now used on 100% of Shell’s new external instructions. The overall average for AFAs – including all legacy matters – teeters between 80-85%. For context, fellow institutional heavyweight Barclays still billed on hourly rates for nearly half of its external matters as recently as 2018.
Subscriber Access
You must be logged in to view full premium content.