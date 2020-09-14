Vincent Cordo

Shell

Team size: 30

Major legal advisers: Allen & Overy, Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, Eversheds Sutherland, Norton Rose Fulbright, Reed Smith

Appropriate fee arrangements (AFAs) are now used on 100% of Shell’s new external instructions. The overall average for AFAs – including all legacy matters – teeters between 80-85%. For context, fellow institutional heavyweight Barclays still billed on hourly rates for nearly half of its external matters as recently as 2018.