Sponsor message: The Law Society of Scotland

The Law Society of Scotland is the professional body for over 12,000 Scottish solicitors. Our overarching objective is to lead legal excellence, serving the needs of our members and the public. We set and uphold standards to ensure the provision of excellent legal services and ensure the public can have confidence in Scotland’s solicitor profession.

Nearly 30% of our members work in-house making a critical contribution to the success of the companies and organisations that employ them. The Law Society of Scotland is proud to represent and support our members working in-house in Scotland and beyond.