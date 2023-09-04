Revolving Doors: Paul Hastings continues infrastructure hiring spree as White & Case strengthens debt finance practice

Last week saw several hires in the finance sector and numerous lateral hires in the international market, as London calmed down following the shock Paul Weiss moves in August.

Paul Hastings has made its third infrastructure hire in just three months, appointing partner Candice Lambeth to its energy and infrastructure practice. Moving from Weil, Lambeth specialises in domestic and cross-border M&A, joint ventures, and co-investments across the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Discussing her move with LB, Lambeth said: ‘There is incredible growth to tap into at Paul Hastings and my practice has excellent synergies with the existing Paul Hastings client base. Alongside the rest of the energy and infrastructure team, I hope to grow our practice through a mix of exceptional client service and superior execution of energy and infrastructure transactions, drawing on specialist teams across the firm to support that.’

White & Case has added partner Peter Mason to its global debt finance practice. Mason’s client book includes banks, sponsors, corporates and other non-bank financial institutions and alternative capital providers. Moving from Freshfields, he has specialist expertise in acquisition financing and using European and New York-style term loan B, bank/bond and direct lending/ unitranche structures.

Meanwhile Withers has strengthened its private capital debt team with the hire of senior partner Jon Bond. Bond moves from Charles Russell Speechlys and is joined by his colleague senior associate Isobel Young-Herries. Bond’s practice includes real estate finance, leveraged and acquisition finance, mezzanine finance, shari’ah-compliant financing, and syndicated lending.

Speaking to LB about the duo’s move Bond said: ‘Our team has always worked both with institutional capital and private capital, meaning we can offer clients our experience of both worlds, such as the importance of taking time to develop relationships and understand the needs of our clients while having the expertise to advise on complex financing needs. We look forward to bringing our approach and knowledge to Withers for the benefit of their market-leading private capital offering.’

In international moves, DWF has bolstered its Middle East insurance team with the hire of Adam Pryor. He joins from Clyde & Co and specialises in construction insurance, financial lines, and professional liability.

Fieldfisher has appointed Marguerite Brac de La Perrière at the firm’s Paris office as it builds out its European life sciences offering. Brac de La Perrière has expertise in data protection and IT contracts, having gained 15 years’ experience working in medical sciences law and digital health.

Elsewhere, Allen & Overy’s former global co-head of international arbitration, Matthew Gearing KC, has joined Temple Chambers in Hong Kong as an arbitrator member. With a practice spanning the technology, energy, financial services, manufacturing, and natural resources sectors, Gearing is a vice president of the LCIA and a former chairperson of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre.

McDermott Will & Emery has appointed Ron Hauben as a partner and co-head of its accounting defence practice in New York. Hauben was formerly general counsel at both EY and PwC and was most recently senior counsel at Gibson Dunn. He advises on litigation defence, regulatory enforcement, corporate governance, risk, crisis management and professional practice issues.

Finally, Eversheds Sutherland has hired Michael Lebovitz, who will join its San Francisco tax practice group. Specialising in international tax, he is the latest addition to the firm’s San Francisco outpost that opened in January of this year.

