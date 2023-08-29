Revolving Doors: Kirkland, Shearman and Latham hire in New York

Despite the sluggish summer hiring season, it has been busy in New York. After losing several partners to Paul Weiss, Kirkland announced it had appointed partner Adam Shapiro to its debt finance group. He brings with him a wealth of experience in restructuring, leveraged finance and syndicated lending, having served at Simpson Thacher for 16 years.

Shearman & Sterling announced it has rehired Alejandro Gordano as a capital markets partner for its Latin America group also in New York. He joins from Linklaters, where he spent over three years as counsel, having previously served as counsel at Shearman for two years starting in 2016.

‘Shearman is where I started my legal career in New York, and I know the partners and many of the firm’s clients. It’s a great firm, with an extraordinary reputation in many practice areas across Latin America,’ he told LB.

Also in New York, Latham & Watkins hired long-time Cravath partner Andrew Elkin. After spending 14 years at his previous firm, he comes with a wealth of experience advising public companies and boards of directors on corporate matters, including M&A and corporate governance.

Linklaters also experienced a further loss, as M&A partner Alex Bidlake is set to join Magic Circle rival Clifford Chance in Hong Kong. She will leave behind Linklaters after 15 years serving as partner, where she built up experience advising investors on various public and private M&A transactions across Asia.

Clifford Chance’s newly established Houston office welcomes its latest partner, David Stringer, who joins from Jones Day where he spent 11 years. He brings along experience representing companies within the energy, chemicals, and petrochemicals sectors, with a focus on M&A, joint ventures, projects, and various other transactions.

In London, Jones Day has hired Pulina Whitaker as a partner for its labour and employment practice. She joins from Morgan Lewis, where she spent eight years as partner and brings with her experience in advising clients on a wide spectrum of employment and data privacy matters.

Speaking of her move, she said: ‘I am delighted to join a fantastic labour and employment practice that is truly global and has many synergies with my practice. Additionally, my investigations and data privacy experience complements Jones Day’s global disputes and cybersecurity practices.’

Spencer West has hired partner Sharokh Koussari for its employment team in London. He previously served as Axiom Ince’s head of employment for two years, following a nine-year stint as an employment partner at DWFM Beckman before the firm merged with Axiom Stone in 2021.

Speaking to Legal Business about his move, he said: ‘Spencer West has been on my radar for a long time. I like the model and the freedom it gives you to operate remotely. But somehow it has managed to strike a balance between having a collegial and supportive workplace but without necessarily having to work from the same location. The employment team is very strong, so is the dispute resolution team.’

Finally, Hunton Andrews Kurth has hired Clyde & Co energy partner David Hesse, who brings with him experience in oil and gas litigation and arbitration with a strong focus on Africa.

‘Hunton Andrews Kurth’s leading and growing, global energy practice and its recognised strengths in litigation, project development and infrastructure make it an ideal platform for my practice. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with clients in what is a vital sector for the firm at a critical time for the oil and gas industry.’ Hesse told LB.

