Paul Hastings infra pair head to Freshfields after two years Alex Ryanalex.ryan@legalease.co.uk28 February 2025Strategic recruitment Freshfields has hired energy and infrastructure partners Jessamy Gallagher and Stuart Rowson from Paul Hastings in London, with Gallagher joining as global co-head of energy and real assets.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Related ContentGibson Dunn takes heavyweight Sullivan & Cromwell duo in major London playChance moment: CC doubles down on private capital, but will flurry of hires pay off?White & Case snaps up A&O Shearman IP trio as post-merger exits continuePaul Hastings infra pair head to Freshfields after two yearsPaul Weiss PEP soars to $7.5m as revenue sees double-digit growthLegal 500 spotlights top city lawyers in new US elite rankingsBCLP revenue bounces back as McDermott breaks $2bnCAT approves £200m Merricks v Mastercard settlementFreshfields launches in Boston with Latham private capital M&A hire