LB305 – issue menu

Access your print copy online – LB305

Global 100 firms hit the bullseye with record-breaking results

As environmental, social and governance risks dominate the corporate agenda, a group of senior GCs recently debated how to balance the need for growth with correct conduct

It’s fair to say that legal directories have come in for more than their fair share of flack over the years, particularly when it comes to speed of change. But if proof were needed that The Legal 500 is more than capable of setting the pace, then the latest UK gender diversity stats neatly provide it.

Data from Legalease Research Services show that new technology and more demanding clients are leaving many law firms playing catch up

Legal Business partnered with Alvarez & Marsal to canvass European general counsel on the potential impact of group action. The results show that across the board, in-house leaders are braced for impact

Switzerland was hit by the global pandemic as much as any nation. But the country’s redoubtable legal profession, buoyed by a strong economy, has come back healthier than ever.

A swathe of restructuring in the financial services sector is keeping firms in Portugal and Spain both busy and competitive

Although independent German firms have seen their fair share of international competition since the 1990s, they continue to dominate the market. Those firms have thrived amid the challenges brought on by Covid-19

A senior legal headhunter friend, who could easily be described as a Renaissance Man, recently confided that one of the lesser-known challenges of placing lawyers today is that it is no longer sufficient just to be technically brilliant.

The words of BT Legal’s Leeanne Whaley, in ‘Held to account’, particularly stand out in this issue: ‘We spend a lot of money with external law firms. It historically suited law firms to not be transparent, but outside of big-ticket M&A and litigation, the job of a commercial lawyer is more replicable than ever.’

‘It was classic. He said: “Tihir, are you in Amman? Did you hear about these bombs? Do you know where Ash is?” I’m sitting there going: “No don’t worry, I’m fine!”‘

A self-confessed sci-fi and fantasy nut, Scania’s legal chief gives the lowdown on leading culture change in-house.

Global 100 leaders and corporate stars give their prognosis on how the deal market will shape up in 2022