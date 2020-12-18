LB299 – issue menu

Legal Business Blogs

Posted on |
Access your print copy online – LB299

The Global 100 – contents

Global 100 firms stay strong amid year of turmoil

Leader: Not a roaring start to the 2020s but bravery is key

Pritchard: Failings in Beckwith prosecution undermine #MeToo fight and muzzle regulator

UK offshore report: Staying afloat

How is the ongoing Covid-19 crisis affecting the fortunes of key players in the UK Crown Dependencies? LB speaks to the leading offshore players

Caribbean offshore report: end of the storm?

How is the ongoing Covid-19 crisis affecting the fortunes of key players in the UK Crown Dependencies? LB speaks to the leading offshore players

Letter from… Iberia – Despite global meltdown, local lawyers remain upbeat

Global pandemic and economic turbulence notwithstanding, Legal Business finds lawyers in the Iberian Peninsula in surprisingly high spirits as crisis presents opportunity

Life During Law: Samantha Mobley

‘Lawyers are perfectionists and if you don’t succeed at something you’re an utter failure, but that shouldn’t be right.’

The Legal 500 View: The gender agenda: the rankings and firms making progress on diversity

Legal 500 editors Georgina Stanley and Ben Wheway take an in-depth look at gender diversity in the latest Legal 500 London rankings

