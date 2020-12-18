LB299 – issue menu

Access your print copy online – LB299
The Global 100 – contents
Global 100 firms stay strong amid year of turmoil
Leader: Not a roaring start to the 2020s but bravery is key
Pritchard: Failings in Beckwith prosecution undermine #MeToo fight and muzzle regulator
UK offshore report: Staying afloat
How is the ongoing Covid-19 crisis affecting the fortunes of key players in the UK Crown Dependencies? LB speaks to the leading offshore players
Caribbean offshore report: end of the storm?
Letter from… Iberia – Despite global meltdown, local lawyers remain upbeat
Global pandemic and economic turbulence notwithstanding, Legal Business finds lawyers in the Iberian Peninsula in surprisingly high spirits as crisis presents opportunity
Life During Law: Samantha Mobley
‘Lawyers are perfectionists and if you don’t succeed at something you’re an utter failure, but that shouldn’t be right.’
The Legal 500 View: The gender agenda: the rankings and firms making progress on diversity
Legal 500 editors Georgina Stanley and Ben Wheway take an in-depth look at gender diversity in the latest Legal 500 London rankings