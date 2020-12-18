Legal Business Blogs

Global 100 2020 – contents

The Global 100 Overview: Unstoppable forces

After a period of serious momentum, the world’s top law firms performed credibly in their last Covid-free financial years

Main table

The Global 100: Analysis – What’s the deal with DLA?

In the five years since Sir Nigel Knowles stepped down as leader of DLA Piper, its pace of progress has been more pedestrian. How can the firm assert itself in more testing times?

The Global 100 – The stories of the year

The Global 100 – Core Stats

Global 100 European M&A focus: Riding a black swan

G100 dealmakers have averted coronavirus disaster for now but how long can the tech, pharma and life sciences boom continue to paper over the cracks in European M&A?

The Global 100: Methodology and notes

