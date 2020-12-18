Global 100 2020 – contents

Sponsored by

After a period of serious momentum, the world’s top law firms performed credibly in their last Covid-free financial years

In the five years since Sir Nigel Knowles stepped down as leader of DLA Piper, its pace of progress has been more pedestrian. How can the firm assert itself in more testing times?

G100 dealmakers have averted coronavirus disaster for now but how long can the tech, pharma and life sciences boom continue to paper over the cracks in European M&A?