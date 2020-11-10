LB298 – issue menu

Access your print copy online – LB298
Der Freshfields-Skandal
When the German government says of a law firm that it ‘cannot conceive that new work will be placed there’, that firm has a major problem. Does that reputational damage threaten Freshfields’ global practice, and what questions does it pose to the firm’s new leadership?
The Legal Business 100 2020
The LB100 stands firm as it faces its biggest challenges yet
Leader: Legal Business returns to anything but normal – new or otherwise
Pritchard: Falling angels: Freshfields faces cum-ex repercussions
Ireland: No luck required
As Covid-19 wreaks economic havoc, solid fundamentals see the Irish legal market remain steadfast as the country proves characteristically resilient
Life During Law: Andrew Ballheimer, Allen & Overy
Our head of security insisted on coming because the fans were after me. I went to the bathroom and he assumed I’d been kidnapped. He called the police.