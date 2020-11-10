It’s 9 September in the German parliament. Stefan Liebich of the democratic socialist party, Die Linke, stands up to quiz finance minister Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democrat Party. His question: ‘Have there been any thoughts on your part whether firms like Freshfields or others should be excluded from receiving future instructions?’

Scholz responds: ‘In relation to the law firm you mentioned… I cannot imagine that new assignments will be placed there’.