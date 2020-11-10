Legal Business’ last deep delve into the Irish legal market revealed a country on the rebound. Since the country’s exit from a bailout package cobbled together by the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the island of Ireland had proven itself robust.

By 2019 that recovery looked even more assured: GDP grew a strong 5.5%, making it six consecutive years as Europe’s fastest-growing economy. For comparison, Hungary was closest last year to matching its pace with a growth of 4.9%. Sure, the persistent gnaw of uncertainty could be felt as Brexit loomed ever larger, but the feeling was after years of forewarning, Irish business was as prepared as it could be in the face of a tumultuous but manageable 2020.