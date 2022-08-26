‘400 lawyers, 25 services, 19 sectors, one ethos.’ So says the mysteriously titled ‘Our Little Book’, which adorns the table in the meeting room greeting Legal Business after the short journey from Fleet Street to Keystone Law’s Chancery Lane office. The very idea of there being an office might raise eyebrows, given the firm’s reputation as a ‘virtual law firm’. The London location is the only physical space owned by the company and, with its abundance of meeting rooms and hot-desking spaces, is not designed to house everyone at once.

A lack of a conventional workspace is only the start. The firm breaks from tradition in all manner of ways, and yet has grown apace in recent years. Revenue rose 27% to £69.6m in the 2021/22 financial year, and scarcely a month passes without a flurry of new recruits announced. After several pandemic-hit years in which people from all walks of life reassessed their working habits, the model is viewed with a good deal less suspicion than it once was.