Why did you decide to become an M&A lawyer, and has it lived up to expectations?

M&A was the fourth seat of my training contract at King & Wood Mallesons. Until then, I was going to be a litigator.

I’ve always been swayed by people more than anything else. During my fourth seat I was supervised by the incredible Alison Lansley – a leading M&A partner in Australia. She is inspirational… and the decision to qualify in M&A was an easy one.