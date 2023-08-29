Five years on from our seminal women deal stars feature, LB catches up with the original Alpha females and assesses the next wave of women joining their esteemed ranks

Women deal stars profiles

Victoria Sigeti, Freshfields

Farah O’Brien, Latham & Watkins

Katja Butler, Skadden

Sara Pickersgill, Kirkland & Ellis

Ones to watch

Kirsteen Nicol, Kirkland & Ellis

Sinead O’Shea, Simpson Thacher

Jessica Littlewood, Clifford Chance

Emma Folds, Clifford Chance

Ones to watch

Sally Wokes, Slaughter and May

Victoria MacDuff, Slaughter and May

Melissa Fogarty, Clifford Chance

Caroline Rae, Herbert Smith Freehills

Vica Irani, Jones Day

Ones to watch

Gemma Roberts, Goodwin

Fatema Orjela, Sidley

Karen Hendy, RPC

Isabella Roberts, Simmons & Simmons

Ones to watch

Sponsored briefings

Milbank’s Lisa O’Neill, Andrea Hamilton and Lara Watt on developments in the M&A market as well as the strength of their team

HSF has quadrupled the number of female partners in its London corporate team since 2017, with women comprising 45% of all new partners joining the team since then.

Emma Danks, partner and co-head of Taylor Wessing’s international corporate group shares her experience on how the M&A industry has evolved, the greater awareness of diversity and inclusion in private equity and the rising profile of female founders in the venture capital world

We ask three of DLA Piper’s female M&A stars some of the most pressing questions currently facing women in the sector. Partners Tracey Renshaw, Laura Marcelli, and Victoria Rhodes answer below

From its civil liberties roots, SMB has grown over the last 50 years into a full-service law firm based in London’s West End. The firm is renowned for its leadership in many areas, with our corporate M&A team making a significant impact when it comes to advising sellers/buyers across diverse sectors ranging from media and technology, to creative agencies, the hospitality, manufacturing, retail and professional services industries.

Michal Berkner is one of the most distinguished M&A lawyers in Europe, advising on some of the region’s most complex and strategic cross-border transactions in life sciences and tech.