Alphas revisited: Women deal stars five years on
Five years on from our seminal women deal stars feature, LB catches up with the original Alpha females and assesses the next wave of women joining their esteemed ranks
Women deal stars profiles
Private equity
Victoria Sigeti, Freshfields
Farah O’Brien, Latham & Watkins
Katja Butler, Skadden
Sara Pickersgill, Kirkland & Ellis
Ones to watch
Finance
Kirsteen Nicol, Kirkland & Ellis
Sinead O’Shea, Simpson Thacher
Jessica Littlewood, Clifford Chance
Emma Folds, Clifford Chance
Ones to watch
M&A
Sally Wokes, Slaughter and May
Victoria MacDuff, Slaughter and May
Melissa Fogarty, Clifford Chance
Caroline Rae, Herbert Smith Freehills
Vica Irani, Jones Day
Ones to watch
Mid-tier
Gemma Roberts, Goodwin
Fatema Orjela, Sidley
Karen Hendy, RPC
Isabella Roberts, Simmons & Simmons
Ones to watch
Sponsored briefings
Milbank: Reviewing the M&A landscape
Milbank’s Lisa O’Neill, Andrea Hamilton and Lara Watt on developments in the M&A market as well as the strength of their team
Herbert Smith Freehills: Gender equity becomes key focus
HSF has quadrupled the number of female partners in its London corporate team since 2017, with women comprising 45% of all new partners joining the team since then.
Taylor Wessing: The influence of diversity in M&A
Emma Danks, partner and co-head of Taylor Wessing’s international corporate group shares her experience on how the M&A industry has evolved, the greater awareness of diversity and inclusion in private equity and the rising profile of female founders in the venture capital world
DLA Piper: Addressing the gender imbalance
We ask three of DLA Piper’s female M&A stars some of the most pressing questions currently facing women in the sector. Partners Tracey Renshaw, Laura Marcelli, and Victoria Rhodes answer below
Simons Muirhead Burton: M&A capabilities
From its civil liberties roots, SMB has grown over the last 50 years into a full-service law firm based in London’s West End. The firm is renowned for its leadership in many areas, with our corporate M&A team making a significant impact when it comes to advising sellers/buyers across diverse sectors ranging from media and technology, to creative agencies, the hospitality, manufacturing, retail and professional services industries.
Cooley: Q&A – Michal Berkner, senior M&A partner at Cooley in London
Michal Berkner is one of the most distinguished M&A lawyers in Europe, advising on some of the region’s most complex and strategic cross-border transactions in life sciences and tech.