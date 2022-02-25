Stephenson Harwood re-elects Foord for fourth senior partner term

Roland Foord’s long-standing tenure as senior partner of Stephenson Harwood has been extended with his election to a fourth two-year term, starting 1 May 2022.
Foord’s re-election will push his leadership stint to well over a decade, having initially been appointed senior partner after he stood uncontested in 2012. A firm stalwart, Foord joined Stephenson Harwood’s litigation team in 1985 before being made up to partner in 1989. At the time of his first election, Foord also led the firm’s professional services and art law teams.
Chief executive Eifon Morris, who succeeded veteran leader Sharon White in 2019, commented: ‘Roland’s experience during a decade in which the firm grew significantly, will be an important attribute as we look to realise our ambitious plans for the next five years. His commitment to the firm – and the regard in which he’s held by everyone at Stephenson Harwood – is reflected by his re-election.’
Following a stall in revenue growth in 2019/20, revenue dropped 2% in 2020/21. Since then, the firm has bolstered its London practice, most recently this month (February 2022) with the additions of commodities trade finance specialist Philip Prowse from HFW and commercial technology partner Simon Bollans who, having trained at the firm, rejoined from Osborne Clarke.