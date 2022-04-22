I was always naturally argumentative. But I didn’t have any role model at all, nobody that I knew was involved in law.
I was either going to be a journalist or a lawyer. What swayed me? I grew up in the 1980s and you start to get politically awakened in your teens. This was at a time when Margaret Thatcher was in government and everything was extremely political. I realised that I would probably have to write in accordance with the political wishes of the editor and I didn’t think I could do that.
