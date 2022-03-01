New brooms from the Magic Circle: Moore adds new law string to his bow as Braham set to chair M&G

Gideon Moore (pictured), Linklaters’ erstwhile global managing partner, has added a further flourish to his CV to take on the role of non-executive director at new law scale-up nexa. The move follows Moore’s appointment earlier this year as chief legal officer and general counsel of NatWest, an executive role he will start on 1 April 2022.

This is the latest in a string of Magic Circle leaders taking the path less travelled post-partnership. Last Thursday (24 February) M&G plc announced that Edward Braham, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s former senior partner, is to join the listed UK investment manager as its chair on 14 March 2022.

Last year Charlie Jacobs, Moore’s fellow Linklaters veteran, senior partner, chairman and rainmaker, set the trend for outgoing law firm leaders by landing himself the role of co-head of investment banking at JP Morgan.

For his part Moore, who retired from the partnership in November 2021, joined the board of nexa on 11 February in a non-executive capacity. A self-styled ‘new model’ law firm, nexa has sought to provide an alternative model of legal services delivery focused on flexibility and cost-effectiveness for corporate and private clients. The firm has undergone a significant London expansion in recent years, adding more than 100 new consultant lawyers and acquiring Peregrine Law and Goldstein Legal since the start of 2020.

Commenting on the move, nexa chief executive Nigel Clark, said: ‘[Gideon] is uniquely placed to help accelerate nexa’s growth and help us deliver on our ambitions to become the UK’s best platform for lawyers pursuing alternative career paths. With Gideon’s endorsement, we will continue to champion choice for lawyers and their clients.’

Moore added: ‘I am very impressed by nexa’s ambitions and its people and I’m really looking forward to contributing to its future. It’s such an exciting time for the legal industry.’

Meanwhile, Braham will be joining M&G on a part-time basis, ending the investment manager’s 13-month search for a new permanent chair following Mike Evans’ departure due to a stress-related illness. Fiona Clutterbuck, having taken over as interim chair in January 2021, will return to her role as senior independent director.

As Freshfields’ senior partner, Braham is touted as having overseen the firm’s strategy for growth in the US, including opening an office in Silicon Valley in 2020.

M&G chief executive, John Foley, said: ‘Edward’s experience as an adviser and from leading a large and complex global professional services firm will be invaluable to M&G as we pursue our strategy for sustainable growth.’

