‘Overwhelming support’: More of the same at Addleshaws as Joyce secures third term

Addleshaw Goddard managing partner John Joyce has reaffirmed his position at the helm of the firm following an uncontested leadership election, the firm announced today (2 November).

The deadlines for nominations closed on 30 October and Joyce has now been elected for a four-year term beginning on 1 May 2021. Joyce was first elected to the position in 2014 after a contested election against real estate head Adrian Collins.

Commenting on his election, Joyce said: ‘It has been a real privilege to lead the firm for the last six and a half years and to have helped to make such strong progress in developing and improving our business across numerous fronts, both in the UK and internationally. I am really pleased to have been given the opportunity to continue to lead the firm through what will undoubtedly prove to be a period of ongoing uncertainty but the strong business that we have created and the way in which we have pulled together during the pandemic gives me real optimism for the future.’

Joyce also mentioned the ongoing uncertainty in August when the firm announced its financial results. A steely performance saw turnover increase 4% while partner profits took a minor hit, declining 5% to £690,000. Over 80% of revenue was generated through energy and utilities, financial services, health, real estate, retail and consumer, and transport.

Moreover, Addleshaws has an impressive track record under Joyce’s leadership. The firm has increased global partner headcount by 50% and lawyer/business services capacity by 40%, in addition to recording six years of consecutive growth with revenues rising from £171m to £288m, an increase of 68%.

Addleshaws senior partner, Charles Penney, noted: ‘John is a highly respected leader dedicated to making our business attractive to the best clients and to the best people and he has the overwhelming support of our partners from all our offices across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to lead our firm over the next four years.’

For more on Addleshaw Goddard and its leadership, see our interview with John Joyce earlier this year: ‘The Addleshaws Interview: The rebound guy’

thomas.alan@legalbusiness.co.uk