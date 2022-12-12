OC’s departing UK leader Berg seeks westward expansion in American voyage

Less than two months after handing over the UK managing partner reins, Osborne Clarke’s (OC) Ray Berg is set for America to boost the firm’s stateside expansion strategy.

The clubbable Berg (pictured) is to take up a ‘senior business development role’ in San Francisco in January, and will work closely with the team, led by US managing partner Steve Wilson.

According to OC, Berg’s role will be ‘focused on developing opportunities and managing relationships with US clients and deepening relationships with key intermediaries.’

Berg told Legal Business: ‘When I first qualified I spent two years in the US, so I know the team well and the great opportunities over there. In terms of our transformation themes as a wider firm, digitalisation and decarbonisation for example, so much of that is coming from the west coast.

‘Those transformation drivers and our sector expertise give us an opportunity to play in that market – particularly in California. Frankly, the dollar is particularly strong against the pound and euro right now as well, so we want to capitalise on that outbound corporate activity.’

The move comes amid accelerated American investment at OC – the firm claims it has doubled its team on the ground over the last 18 months, now comprising 16 lawyers. Such is the scale of the expansion, the firm is planning to move to larger New York premises in 2023 to accommodate the additional headcount. Berg noted that OC hopes to further double its US headcount within the next 18 months.

Wilson underlined the ambitions: ‘Ray’s move is another developmental milestone for Osborne Clarke in the US as our strategy moves up a gear and we expand the expertise and experience of our on the ground team. We’ll be announcing further new colleagues over the coming months and looking forward to ensuring their smooth integration continues to drive success in our chosen US markets.’

OC has been present in the US market for over 22 years, with offices in San Francisco and New York. Typically, the firm advises fast-growth enterprises, start-ups and ‘many of the world’s leading companies’ on their overseas legal needs. The OC team in the US provides a full service, spanning M&A, dispute resolution, investments, employment, compliance and other regulatory or commercial advice.

The news caps an eventful year for Berg. In November, mere weeks after being named Legal Business’s Management Partner of the Year, it was announced he was being replaced as OC’s UK leader by corporate partner Conrad Davies.

Berg concluded: ‘I’ve had a fantastic time as UK managing partner, and it’s so great to be able to move into another meaningful role. People were asking me if I was going to retire – no chance! Still got lots to give, and in fact I’ve been given some significant targets.’

