Local talent: Freshfields launches support services operation in Slovakia

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has launched a global support services hub in Slovakia, set to employ more than 50 business professionals.

The new centre, located in Bratislava, will provide a joined-up service with Freshfields’ pre-existing support hub based in Manchester.

Freshfields said the new centre will ‘progressively employ’ more than 50 finance, HR and other support staff. Both Bratislava and the Manchester operation will use local talent to provide a broad skillset of financial, language and marketing services.

Managing partner Alan Mason said: ‘We’re committed to investing in the best business services talent and infrastructure to serve our clients to the highest level and the launch of our Bratislava shared services centre is the next step on that journey.

‘Like Manchester, the access to a pool of talented people in Bratislava is significant, with local talent and language skills a decisive factor in our choice of location.’

In September, Freshfields hired former Red Bull executive Štefan Fijko as global head of finance operations, and he will take on management responsibilities for the new Slovakia centre. He commented: ‘We have all the tools to create an efficient and stimulating work environment here in Bratislava. A place where it will be fun to work and become part of our successful journey.’

Dentons, DLA Piper and CMS are among the few international firms to have a legal presence in Slovakia. In March, White & Case span out its 11-lawyer Bratislava office, with independent firm Aldertree launching in its place.

