Legal Business Blogs

Tech sector 100% growth leads to double-digit revenue boost at Burges Salmon

Posted on |
Financial Results 2021/22 Burges Salmon
Tech sector 100% growth leads to double-digit revenue boost at Burges Salmon

Burges Salmon had its core sector groups to thank as it today (27 September) unveiled a robust 10% uptick in turnover from £108.7m to £119.2m.  

It marks a significant speeding of growth, after last year revenues grew by 4% from £104.9m to £108.7m.  

Profitability figures were less flattering, with operating profit up by 5% while profit per equity partner (PEP) inched upwards 1% from £512k to £517k. However these figures are more favourable when factoring in the firm’s significant investments over the last year – since May 2021 Burges Salmon has appointed 15 new partners, causing overall equity partnership numbers to swell from 71 to 73. 

This included a record round of partner promotions in March, which saw ten associates made up.  

Managing partner Roger Bull hailed the impact of the firm’s sector specialisms and key practice areas on the successful results. He told Legal Business: ‘One of our key areas of investment has been tech, and as such we made up four of our new partners in that area. That saw a really significant increase in the last 12 months, roughly 100% growth.’

Bull further revealed that the financial services sector boosted revenue by 20%, real estate by the same margin, while its defence sector saw 30% growth. On the practice front, Bull said that the firm’s corporate practice benefitted from a transactional boom this year and increased turnover by 20%. 

In terms of highlights from the year, in May the firm marked the three-year anniversary of its Edinburgh office. The office has doubled its partner count since inception, from three in 2019 to six now, as part of a 45-strong team. Such was the headcount growth, during the summer Burges Salmon revealed it had taken out 3,000 sq ft of additional space in the Atria One in the Scottish capital.  

Bull concluded: ‘As it stands, transactional markets remain good. Most law firm leaders have their eyes open and are aware of uncertainty but the firm is still performing strongly. The feedback I get from partners is that we have a good strong pipeline, and combined with our strong reputation in the market, we maintain a positive outlook.’ 

tom.baker@legalease.co.uk 

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

‘A fantastic achievement’: Boodle Hatfield marks 300-year anniversary with revenue growth‘A fantastic achievement’: Boodle Hatfield marks 300-year anniversary with revenue growth
Cyber attack and Ukraine invasion blamed as Ince sees revenue slump 3%Cyber attack and Ukraine invasion blamed as Ince sees revenue slump 3%
Financials 2021/22: Travers’ PEP takes a hit as revenue growth slowsFinancials 2021/22: Travers’ PEP takes a hit as revenue growth slows
Dealwatch: Travers Smith and Baker Botts lead on $1bn demerger; Mills & Reeve and Burges Salmon advise on Co-op farm sale
Burges Salmon cautious over challenging market as PEP dips against modest revenue growthBurges Salmon cautious over challenging market as PEP dips against modest revenue growth
Burges Salmon expands offering with opening in ‘buoyant’ Scottish market

More in Blogs

Shoosmiths, Travers and Coca-Cola among the big winners at 25th Legal Business Awards Shoosmiths, Travers and Coca-Cola among the big winners at 25th Legal Business Awards
GC Powerlist UK 2022: Inclusions list GC Powerlist UK 2022: Inclusions list
‘A responsibility I take very seriously’: London litigator Dunne elected to new-look Ashurst board ‘A responsibility I take very seriously’: London litigator Dunne elected to new-look Ashurst board