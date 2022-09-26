‘A responsibility I take very seriously’: London litigator Dunne elected to new-look Ashurst board

Lynn Dunne, disputes partner and co-head of Ashurst’s London office, has been elected to the firm’s board for a three-year term.

Dunne, a new addition to the now ten-person board, was voted in alongside London real estate partner David Jones, who was re-elected to the body having been originally nominated in 2019.

The board, which is headed by global chair Karen Davies, comprises global chief executive officer Paul Jenkins, partners Phil Breden (Sydney), Lynn Dunne (London), David Jones (London), Kylie Lane (Melbourne) and María José Menéndez (Madrid), chief financial officer Mark Herbert (London) and independent board members Wu Gang and Robin Lawther.

For Dunne, the appointment is the culmination of more than a decade of service at Ashurst, having joined in 2011 from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. She has co-managed the firm’s London office since May last year, and also heads Ashurst’s EMEA contentious financial services group. She is best known in the market for her specialised financial institutions strategic advisory practice spanning banking disputes, regulatory investigations and insolvency and restructuring disputes.

Speaking to Legal Business, Dunne (pictured) said she would be stepping down from her role as London co-managing partner to focus on her new board position, with a replacement yet to be announced. She commented: ‘I am really honoured to be elected – honoured and privileged to be chosen by my fellow partners in particular – and it is a responsibility I take very seriously.

‘The board and executive team have been very busy and the firm has a great momentum at the moment. For me, the initial priority will be to listen closely to the partnership to act in their interests, as well as to participate in the finalisation of our 2027 strategy. That will be a core focus.’

Jones meanwhile is head of Ashurst’s real estate capital markets team, and acts for major real estate investors on inward investment into the European market. He has advised on a number of major investments in the UK and continental Europe, including representing ARA Dunedin and ARA Asset Management Limited on the acquisition Marble Arch Place in January this year for £280m. Jones is a firm veteran, having been with Ashurst since 1992.

In its most recent set of financial results, Ashurst unveiled a robust 12% uptick in turnover to hit £798m while PEP was up by 13%, reaching £1.175m.

Dunne is confident that the firm can continue to be successful in the face of economic headwinds. She concluded: ‘Macroeconomic conditions this year are going to be challenging and all firms will have to adapt to that. We are fortunate because we are a well-hedged business, so the board and I remain confident about the year ahead.’

tom.baker@legalease.co.uk