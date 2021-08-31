‘There’s finally a new wave of senior leadership and it’s in the form of smart women. Whatever the reason, I think it’s great that we have a number across the City right now.’

Natasha Harrison, deputy chair and managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner

‘I don’t like the gender divide. Everyone should be treated equally. There are a lot of good male leaders out there too. It would really piss me off if I thought I was only appointed because I’m a woman.’

Female London law firm leader