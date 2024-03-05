From family matters and trusts disputes and rural affairs and tax advice, The Legal 500 is home to a comprehensive guide to all of the UK’s leading private client advisers.

The breadth and depth of the available data allows for an in-depth insight into the most prominent practices, and so we’ve crunched the numbers to reveal the firms with the most highly rated teams and individuals.

In London, Withers stands out above the pack, with eight practice rankings (alongside Charles Russell Speechlys), six top-tier practice rankings (alongside Farrer & Co), and 41 ranked individuals, including 14 Hall of Famers, more than any other firm in the capital. Other strong City performers include Boodle Hatfield, Mishcon de Reya and Payne Hicks Beach.

Looking at the numbers from a UK-wide perspective reveals the firms with the strongest national presences, with Mills & Reeve out on its own with most rankings (25), most tier one spots (12) and most ranked individuals (52), just ahead of rivals such as Irwin Mitchell, Birketts and Harrison Clark Rickerbys.

