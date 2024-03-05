Private Client Yearbook 2024 – Editor’s Letter

Welcome to the first-ever Private Client Yearbook from The Legal 500 and Legal Business.

This supplement, in association with London firm Hunters Law, brings together analysis of the key issues in both family law and private wealth today, as well as interviews with leading figures in the market.

In a frank and open interview with Lucy Enright, one of the country’s top divorce lawyers, and Legal 500 family Hall of Famer Ayesha Vardag, talks about everything from her personal journey into family law, to her top cases, through to why she believes the post-pandemic work from home movement is bad for both the legal profession and mental health. Vardag’s fellow family Hall of Famer, Sandra Davis at Mishcon de Reya, also shares the highlights in her ‘incredible’ career with Enright.

Meanwhile, Baker McKenzie’s London wealth management head, and private client Hall of Famer, Ashley Crossley tells Isabel Caine about the importance of personal perseverance and resilience and why the UK private client market is readying for its biggest challenge yet – the potential abolition of the non-dom regime.

It’s a topic that is explored in great depth in ‘Planning for the unpredictable: navigating the private wealth market amid political uncertainty’, in which partners have their say on how high net work clients in the UK can stay ahead of the curve ahead of the next General Election.

We also take a detailed look at how the law needs to change to better reflect the huge variety in what modern families look like today, with leading family lawyers having their say in ‘Breaking down silos: family law in the UK in 2024 and beyond’.

Elsewhere, we showcase the firms with the most Legal 500 private client rankings in the UK.

You can also find out what’s happening in private client law around the world in the articles from our partner firms in locations from Austria to India.

We hope you enjoy this first Private Client Yearbook, and we’d love to hear from readers about the burning issues you think we should be covering in future.

Please do get in touch if you’re keen to share ideas.

Georgina Stanley

Head of global research and reporting

georgina.stanley@legalease.co.uk

