Overview: Here comes the rain again
Our 2023 Legal Business 100 report finds law firm leaders in unusually pensive mood with the inevitable end to the transactional bull run. How will firms adapt to having to change the record?
The LB100 main table
Key financials of the top 100 firms
The LB100 partner earnings table
The LB100 core stats
The second 25: Riders of the storm
After an uncharacteristically muted performance last year, the LB100’s longstanding pacesetters – firms in the 26-50 quartile – find that lightning can strike twice. What will it take for the group to rebound?
The second 50 – City and boutique: London falling?
A diverse mix of specialist boutiques and full-service firms, the London mid-market players are struggling to prove which strategy works in competitive conditions
The second 50 – Regional view: Coming together
Consolidation is rife among regional and national firms occupying the second half of the LB100. A sign of things to come?
Firm profiles
Firm profile Eversheds Sutherland: ‘Beyond the soundbites’
Firm profile Womble Bond Dickinson: ‘Joining the dots’
gunnercooke: ‘Cooking up a storm?’
Endnotes
Methodology and notes
