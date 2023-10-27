It has been another muted performance from the second 25, typically the strongest-performing group in the LB100 historically. Average revenue may be up 8% to £180.4m – in line with the LB100 as a whole – but revenue per lawyer (RPL) stayed flat at £289,000. Profit per lawyer (PPL) barely moved at £74,000 and neither did profit per equity partner (PEP), which more or less held steady at £629,000.
However, this performance is broadly in line with the other two groups in the LB100, where average RPL, PPL and PEP have barely moved either way.
