LB317 – issue menu

We are providing more options for you to access your copy of Legal Business. Please see below for links to a limited version followed by a complete version.

In our annual Global 100 report, Alex Ryan finds the leading firms off key as a slowdown in corporate work takes its toll. Time to face the music? Including specific analysis of Gibson Dunn and White & Case

As market forces loom large over the profession, our Global 100 debate finds elite law firm leaders dealing with more uncertainty than ever before

Pinsent Masons Vario and Legal Business gathered in-house counsel to discuss the future of their careers in an increasingly volatile market

How did the restructuring scene navigate the challenges of 2023 and what’s on the horizon for the coming year?

Assessing a challenging year for the deal market at large, Alex Ryan sat down with the City’s rainmakers to discuss their highlights, and what 2024 holds in store

Legal Business in conversation with the corporate lawyers of New York, discussing the pandemic, recession, and the importance of cautious optimism

As Switzerland’s legal market faces similar reversals to the world at large, regulatory shifts, geopolitical flux and technological advancements are keeping partners on their toes

Legal Business’ second Ireland Forum with Addleshaw Goddard gathered Dublin’s prominent in-house counsel to thrash out the opportunities and risks in embracing generative AI

DLA Piper’s international head of sustainability and ESG, Natasha Luther-Jones, on choosing the law over marrying rich, toilet troubles and the perils of life on the road

The head of legal UK and Republic of Ireland at EG Group discusses imposter syndrome, heart-led leadership and being hooked on salsa dancing

‘It is very difficult to see how AI competes with what David Higgins does.’ Looking back five years to our 2018 Global 100 debate, this remark from Milbank’s Suhrud Mehta, one of many eminent City leaders around the table, is striking in more ways than one.

It has long been a peccadillo of business publishers to measure financial performance in five-year increments and for this, our final issue of the year, it seems churlish to break with tradition now.

The lateral hiring market in November was once again dominated by comings and goings between Paul Weiss and Kirkland & Ellis, as well as big moves between Global 100 rivals in Europe.

A criminal investigation has been launched into Axiom Ince, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced last month. Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation and searches have been carried out across nine sites.

As the deadline for Allen & Overy to pay a multimillion dollar ransom on its data passed by without incident on 28 November, the firm declined to comment on whether it had paid the cyber criminals off.

Almost 1,200 firms have secured spots in the most recent UK Legal 500 Solicitors research, which provides law firms, in-house counsel and individuals with accurate and in-depth analysis of the best firms and lawyers working across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Global 100 leaders review the past 12 months and give their prognosis on how the market will shape up in 2024