LB300 – issue menu

Access your print copy online – LB300
300 not out…the story of Legal Business spanning three decades
In January 1990, the first issue of Legal Business hit desks. In this, our 300th issue, we chart the events that shaped the profession since
The Euro Elite 2021: Keeping the cogs turning
Independent firms show remarkable resilience to the impact of Covid-19
Getting personal – perspectives on crisis management in the Covid-19 era
As the coronavirus continues to redefine law firm practice and leadership, we get the perspectives of two management veterans on weathering the crisis
Comment: Learning from the ghosts of decades past
Comment: Depressing end to Weinstein gagging order narrative means closure for none
Life During Law: Anu Balasubramanian
‘What we have learned from lockdown is there is no substitute for time in the office when you’re a more junior member of the team. You learn through osmosis.’
The Legal 500 View: The rise of US firms from barbarians at the gate to London’s top tiers
A ten-year analysis of Legal 500 data highlights the ever-growing status of top Global London firms in London, as Georgina Stanley and Ben Wheway explain