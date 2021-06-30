Legal Business (LB): Describe your career before your current role with TP ICAP and the company today.
Philip Price (PP): I qualified as a solicitor back in 1990 and then held a series of roles in investment banks, private equity firms and hedge funds. I joined Tullett Prebon in 2015, which merged with ICAP to form TP ICAP in 2017. The most significant M&A milestone since then has been our acquisition of Liquidnet, an electronic trading platform for asset management institutions which was acquired in October last year.
Subscriber Access
You must be logged in to view full premium content.