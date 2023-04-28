Sponsored briefing: Interview with: Haruka Murata and Masayuki Atsumi

Haruka Murata and Masayuki discuss their roles at Miura & Partners and the opening of its new London office

Contents of Interview: Make change on Japanese legal service. Ambition in opening of the London office.

Interview with Haruka Murata

Career Background

I am a corporate partner at Miura& Partners, rapidly expanding one-stop law firm in Japan. I started my carrier at one of the biggest Japanese firms (so called “big four”), moved to US international firm and worked as a partner at Japanese M&A boutique firm thereafter (during that time, worked at London office of one of magic cercle for a period which is one of the grounds to open London office). I have been specializing international M&A transactions for my entire carrier.

Thought as a lawyer

Friends rough at me as “workaholic”. In fact, I do not mind receiving a call from client 24 hours. Even happier that the client can call me anytime. Why? I love my job. My motivation is client’s trust. When the client satisfies and happy with our work, I feel very satisfied as well. I believe dedicating with all my effort would result in true mutual trust with the client, and if such mutual trust exists, client tends not to hesitate saying things and we can provide better service. Thus, I always do my best to meet clients’ request, even impossible one such as extremely tight due.

Opening of London Office

What is the intention on opening of London office? To provide quick and convenient legal service on Japanese legal matter (and hopefully contribute to Japanese business to be closer to European corporations).

Through my work, I felt that foreign companies and firms can more conveniently utilize Japanese legal service. As to corporate legal market, Japan is quite competitive and legal departments of large corporations are sophisticated. We need to provide deep legal knowledge with reasonable fee. However, in the past, Japanese firms sometimes have not been used to international practice or have language issues, and service provided outbound may have not been very satisfactory to the clients. I have been frustrated to hear foreign clients having impression that Japanese legal service unsatisfactory, as convenient service is available! Our ambition is serving European clients and establish perception that Japanese legal service is not bad! At the first step, European clients getting to know us and “try” our service (even from very tiny work at the beginning) would be the best way to initiate relationship. I believe continuously servicing to the clients on even very small work would result in mutual trust.

What is envisaged?

As a co-head of the London office, I will try to understand what the European clients really need. If possible, we would like to communicate with European corporations casually including out of work communication, so that we can customize our service arrangement pursuant to what they want. What is needed is the first and what is provided is after that!

Being in London, we want to be something like legal home doctor for European clients. We will provide initial Japanese law advice immediately inquired, pointing out what is the issue and arrange appropriate team of specialists as “one point of contact” to whom everything can be asked.

I really hope and excited to establish good relationship with European clients as we have done with Japanese corporations for long time. Just doing our best!

Interview to Masayuki Atsumi

Miura & Partners and its global operation

Miura & Partners, established in 2019, is one of the fastest growing Japanese law firms, and I am one of its founding partners. The firm is a full-service law firm covering all aspects of corporate law, including M&As, dispute resolutions, IP, labor law and competition law. The firm consists of top lawyers in all practice groups having experience in big-four law firms and/or top-tier foreign law firms, and our firm takes pride in providing top-quality legal service in all corporate practice.

As the firm already has a wide range of domestic client base in Japan, the firm faces the new challenge to expand the firm’s presence globally. As one of the founding partners with qualifications in Japan, NY and England & Wales, I am leading the firm’s effort to enter into global legal market.

This year, the firm will open multiple overseas offices across the globe; in April, Miura & Partners entered into a strategic partnership with Yorozu Law Group, which will be renamed as “Miura & Partners (US)”. Our Asian expansion will also continue, and the firm entered into a strategic alliance with Indonesian law firm, and will establish a law firm in Vietnam as well.

Our new London office and its role

The firm’s global expansion remains strong. This year, Miura & Partners establishes its London office to serve our European clients, and I will be co-heading the London office, which will cover not only UK clients but also European clients as a whole. The firm already has many clients in Europe, but as we feel the demand for Japanese law for European companies keeps growing, the firm would like to understand the clients better and provide better quality services in timely manner by being close to the clients. The Japanese law enforcement has been very strong in every aspect, namely competition law, financial regulations, data privacy, and labor laws, and therefore, having a reliable Japanese legal counsel is a must. As our firm’s Japanese law practice is full-coverage and top quality, we believe our London office will be the best option for European client entering into Japanese market. The London office will also support the Japanese clients having operation in Europe.

The firm’s competition law practice

As the head of the firm’s competition law practice group, I will continue to serve our clients on competition law cases. The Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Japanese competition law enforcer, increases its presence by strong antitrust law enforcement, which means Japanese antitrust law compliance has become more important than ever. The JFTC follows the strong enforcement against big tech companies by the European Commission and UK Competition and Market Authority. Having London office will benefit our competition law practice by understanding the enforcement trend in Europe.