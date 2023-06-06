‘The wind was taken out of everyone’s sails’ – the M&A report 2023
After a challenging year for dealmaking, Legal Business spoke with partners at leading London M&A practices to take stock and size up an unsettled future
M&A veterans: Got the T-shirt – M&A Hall of Famers on closing deals in a crisis
The Legal 500’s premium M&A Hall of Famers have been there, done that and got the T-shirt. Here, some of those who have been at the top of City dealmaking for years offer their tips, not just for success, but for thriving under pressure in M&A
Dealmakers – the veterans edit
Getting deals across the line in a challenging market is never easy. Just how much does a little grey hair – and past experience of tough times – add to the armoury of City lawyers? We spoke to some M&A veterans to find out
Perspectives
Deals Yearbook 2023 – online PDF
Eversheds Sutherland sponsored foreword
Beginning the ascent to normality for M&A
Eversheds Sutherland sponsored firm profile
Long term ambition trumps short term reaction
Headline market briefings
Eversheds Sutherland: Finance: Financing growth in uncertain times
Eversheds Sutherland: Geopolitics: The regulatory environment for M&A transactions
Technology: Eversheds Sutherland: Data as an asset – corporate M&A and joint ventures
ESG: Eversheds Sutherland: M&A transactions and ESG: where are we now?
India market briefing
Bharucha & Partners: Evaluating sustainable investments in India: mitigating ESG risks through due diligence
Dominican Republic market briefing
Alburquerque: M&A in the Dominican Republic
Bermuda market briefing
ASW Law: The Bermuda M&A market: an overview
Israel market briefing
FISCHER (FBC & Co): Israel’s structural highlights and distinguishing features of the M&A market
Japan market briefing
Miura & Partners: Interview with: Haruka Murata and Masayuki Atsumi
Luxembourg market briefing
Loyens & Loeff: CLOs: Luxembourg as the new jurisdiction of choice?
Romania market briefing
Suciu Popa: Navigating Romania’s dynamic energy landscape: an overview of M&A activity and trends
M&A market briefing
Dentons: M&A in troubled waters? Bridging the value gap
Brazil market briefing
Machado Meyer: Key indemnification concerns in M&A transactions in Brazil
China market briefing
Hui Ye: The foreign acquisition of Chinese enterprises