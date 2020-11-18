Legal Business Blogs

‘We expect the highest standards of behaviour’: Finance partner leaves Slaughter and May following investigation

Posted on
Partnership Slaughter and May
‘We expect the highest standards of behaviour’: Finance partner leaves Slaughter and May following investigation

A partner has left Slaughter and May following an internal investigation, the firm has confirmed today (18 November). Finance partner Oliver Storey has retired from the firm’s partnership with immediate effect, with Slaughters notifying the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) of the matter.

Senior partner, Steve Cooke, said in a statement: ‘Following an internal investigation, Oliver Storey has retired from the partnership with immediate effect. The SRA has been notified and we will not be commenting further at this time.

‘We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our partners and staff. If these standards are called into question, we will not hesitate to investigate promptly and take whatever action is required.’

Storey first joined the Magic Circle firm in 2006 and was made partner ten years later. His departure from Slaughters is the latest exit of a partner from an elite firm following an internal investigation. In December last year, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner Nicholas Williams left the firm following such an investigation, while in March of this year Tom Snelling also departed the firm, again following an internal investigation.

thomas.alan@legalbusiness.co.uk

