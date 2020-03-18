Slaughters makes up seven in the City with bulked-up promotion round

City blueblood Slaughter and May has promoted seven partners in the City and one in Hong Kong following an increased promotion round, with corporate receiving the lion’s share.

The promotion round sees London land four additional corporate partners, with one apiece going to the firm’s infrastructure and natural resources, investigations and financing practices respectively. In Hong Kong the one promotion came in corporate.

The promotion round is a significant increase on last year when the firm only made up one associate, with finance lawyer Harry Bacon receiving the nod. However, his promotion was announced alongside a rare hire for the firm, with Jing Chen joining as a partner in Hong Kong from the listing division of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

Slaughters senior partner Steve Cooke commented: ‘Each of these talented individuals has already established a strong track record of providing excellent advice to our clients and will make an important contribution to the continuing growth of our business. The fact that we have promoted lawyers from a broad spread of practice areas in these uncertain times reflects the underlying strength of the firm.’

Meanwhile, all associates at Slaughters received a boost earlier this year, as the firm revealed a salary boost for associates with 2.5 years post-qualified experience or more, following a significant bump in newly-qualified pay last summer.

thomas.alan@legalbusiness.co.uk

Slaughter and May promotions in full

London

Tim Blanchard (investigations)

Oliver Moir (infrastructure, energy, natural resources)

Samay Shah (financing)

Alexander Dustan (corporate)

Natalie Cook (corporate)

Harry Hecht (corporate)

Claire Jackson (corporate)

Hong Kong