Revolving Doors: Proskauer brings in Kirkland tax partner as Dentons secures India tie-up

There is a globetrotting feel to this week’s lateral hires roundup, as global moves in India, US and Canada offset a more muted London market.

The headline City arrival came at Proskauer Rose, where Frazer Money joined the tax department. A partner for five years at Kirkland & Ellis, Money adds to the firm’s expertise in tax issues relating to private investment funds. In particular, his focus is advising asset managers on tax and structuring issues.

Mary Kuusisto, head of Proskauer’s London office, said: ‘Frazer’s extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of tax systems will be a great complement to both our expanding tax and private funds practices, and I am looking forward to welcoming him aboard.’

Morgan Lewis has also been busy, announcing the arrival of an eight-lawyer aviation finance team in London, Dubai and Singapore. The group, which arrived from K&L Gates, includes three partners: Sidanth Rajagopal and Manuela Krach have joined the London office, while James Bradley is based in Singapore. All three have experience in the financing and leasing of commercial aircraft.

Global head of aviation finance, Bruce Silvers, told Legal Business: ‘Sid, James, Manuela, and the team are a truly engaging and enthusiastic group who are go-to lawyers operating at the forefront of the specialised aviation financing and leasing field throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. They further elevate our global offering to clients and, as we already co-counsel with them on a number of international disputes and transactions, we anticipate the transition to the firm and our team will be seamless.’

Meanwhile in pensions specialist Carol Dick has joined Osborne Clarke as a partner in London. Arriving from PwC where she was a senior manager, Dick also spent over three years as a partner at Squire Patton Boggs and has experience in helping employers and trustees with buying-out benefits.

OC head of pensions Jonathan Hazlett commented: ‘We are extremely pleased that Carol has agreed to join us. She has a wealth of incredible experience both as a partner at Squires and as a senior manager at PwC. This is another important step in our strategic plan to build the size and experience of the practice to strengthen its services to employers and trustees on all areas of pensions law and practice.’

Corporate and private capital partner Richard Elliott has joined Boodle Hatfield from Ince. He advises on M&A and joint ventures, corporate finance, real estate finance and structuring for private clients particularly with an international focus. His practice includes advising on asset finance matters, specialising in the sale, purchase, financing and structuring of aircraft assets, including business jets and helicopters, as well as luxury yachts.

Richard Beavan, head of corporate at Boodle Hatfield said: ‘Boodle Hatfield has a strong reputation in the M&A mid-market and Richard’s appointment adds further strength to our top-tier team. His experience in relation to luxury yachts and aviation will complement our existing luxury assets practice.’

In Europe, Squire Patton Boggs continued its expansion in data privacy by adding Charles-Albert Helleputte as a partner in Brussels. Helleputte, who joins with his team from Steptoe & Johnson, will serve as the firm’s inaugural EU head of its data privacy, cybersecurity and digital assets practice group. His practice focuses on issues relating to EU and national cybersecurity, data, and privacy laws including NIS Directive, GDPR and the Cybersecurity Act.

Elsewhere, Dentons has announced its latest collaboration agreement with a local firm, having secured a combination with Indian outfit Link Legal. The pairing sees Dentons establish a presence in five major cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Link Legal lawyers are to represent clients inside India, while Dentons’ lawyers will represent Link Legal’s clients outside of the country.

Dentons CEO Elliott Portnoy said: ‘India will be the most populous country in the world next year with a fast-growing economy making it an increasingly important market for our clients around the world. This historic combination will allow Dentons to connect clients to leading talent in India and provide a seamless one firm experience in more than 200 locations around the globe.’

Across the pond, Allen & Overy has continued its US expansion by adding Zee Ahmedani to its Los Angeles office. An investment funds partner, Ahmedani joined from Goodwin, where he advised investment managers and sponsors on the organisation and establishment of private funds.

The move was the latest in an ongoing strategy to build its offering on the West Coast. The firm has launched three California offices in the past 12 months and the latest addition follows the recent hiring of intellectual property litigator Lisa Nguyen and corporate partner Jesse Debban in Silicon Valley.

Morrison & Foerster was also busy on the West Coast, as it absorbed litigation boutique Durie Tangri. The agreement strengthens MoFo’s offering in IP litigation, civil disputes, technology and life sciences. Thirty-six Durie Tangri lawyers are anticipated to join, including 12 partners when the agreement takes effect on 1 January 2023.

Finally, Clyde & Co has strengthened its presence in Canada by establishing an office in Calgary. The new outpost will be populated by four new insurance litigation partners: Don Dear KC, Alexis Moulton, Jeff Weidman and Cynthia Aoki. All four joined from McLennan Ross.

