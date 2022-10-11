New brooms for DLA as Hoy named London managing partner and Bishop replaced as corporate co-chair

DLA Piper has appointed IP litigation partner Ruth Hoy as its next London managing partner, succeeding the longstanding Tom Heylen.

The move came during a considerable time of change for DLA after the firm last week announced that German partner Benjamin Parameswaran would be replacing the respected London partner Bob Bishop as global co-chair of its corporate practice.

For her part, Hoy (pictured) has considerable pedigree with the firm, joining DLA in 2005 and making partner in 2008. From 2012, Hoy led DLA’s UK IP practice, and in 2019 was named global co-chair of the firm’s fashion and retail sub-sector. In The Legal 500, Hoy is recognised as a ‘leading individual’ in both the IP: trade marks, copyright and design and retail and consumer categories.

Hoy commented: ‘Our London office is such a critical part of the firm and its success is in no small part down to the people who make up our exceptional team. I will give my best to ensure that every single person working in the London office understands their importance to DLA Piper and feels that this is a place where they belong, and where they can, and are inspired to, thrive and grow.

‘I look forward to continuing to build on the firm’s reputation in the City and beyond and further deepening our relationships with our clients and the communities we serve.’

For international M&A partner Heylen, it is the end of a six-year term that began when he succeeded Lord Tim Clement Jones in 2016. Prior to joining DLA Piper, Helyen spent five years with the Health and Safety Executive; part of which was spent in a policy unit in Whitehall leading government policy on OP pesticides.

It also marks a transition to a new role for Heylen, that of UK client and sectors partner. In his new position, Heylen will work alongside Stéphane Lemarchand, managing director for clients and sectors, to deliver DLA’s client and sector strategy in the UK.

Meanwhile, erstwhile corporate co-chair Bishop assumed the role in 2014 and earned plaudits during his eight-year tenure, with peers describing him as ‘bright and credible’ and a progressive force within the firm. In 2018, Bishop stood in DLA’s senior partner elections, ultimately losing out to fellow London transactional partner Andrew Darwin.

Parameswaran joined DLA in 2010 and gained significant leadership experience after being appointed country managing partner for Germany in 2014. The firm describes Parameswaran as one of the corporate group’s ‘most active M&A partners’ and a leader of ‘some of the firm’s most valuable global client relationships.’

Parameswaran takes the corporate helm alongside fellow co-chair Kathleen Ruhland, who is based in Minneapolis in the US.

His headline matters include advising Rolls-Royce on various acquisitions and sales, as well as acting for Qualcomm on its $3.5bn joint venture with TDK Corporation.

