Revolving Doors: Proskauer and Weil add to City restructuring ranks as Linklaters makes real estate finance hire

Restructuring recruitment was the trend this week as both Weil and Proskauer strengthened the benches of their City insolvency groups.

Weil has brought in restructuring specialist Lois Deasey at the expense of Akin Gump. Well-regarded in the market, Deasey’s experience includes multi-jurisdictional restructuring transactions and insolvencies, as well as distressed and special situations.

Mike Francies, London managing partner, said: ‘As the European restructuring team continues to lead on the market’s most significant restructurings and insolvencies, Lois will further enhance our partner bench, and will make a valuable contribution to the continued growth of the restructuring practice and the wider London office.’

Meanwhile, Adrian Cohen joined the business solutions, governance, restructuring and bankruptcy group of Proskauer. A veteran in insolvency, Cohen spent more than 30 years at Clifford Chance, where he advised across numerous sectors including real estate, aviation, media and entertainment and energy.

Mary Kuusisto, co-head of the London office, commented: ‘With new legislation and the impact of the pandemic, as well as other market factors, we are likely to see a surge in restructuring activity not only in the UK but across the world. Adrian’s international experience will help us meet this demand and ensure that our clients receive the best advice and support they could need.’

Meanwhile, Linklaters has bolstered its banking group by appointing Jess Jenner. A specialist in real estate finance, Jenner has arrived from Ashurst where she represented sponsor and creditors on multijurisdictional transactions across the UK and Europe.

The move continues the firm’s recent success in expanding its offering in the finance space and follows the arrival of Noel Hughes, Giacomo Reali and Christianne Williams from Vinson & Elkins earlier in the year.

Global head of finance Andy Vickey said: ‘With real estate financing transactions becoming increasingly complex in nature, we are pleased to welcome Jess, whose deep experience, stellar market reputation and specialised skillset make her a powerful fit for our real estate finance team.

‘Jess has excellent synergies with our existing client base, and we look forward to working alongside her to enhance our multi-jurisdictional offering.’

Elsewhere in London, RPC’s insurance practice was strengthened by the arrival of financial institutions and directors’ and officers’ liability expert Mike Newham, who joins from Mayer Brown. A solicitor advocate, Newham specialises in coverage and professional indemnity defence and regulatory issues.

At Charles Russell Speechlys, Jeremy Arnold has joined as a senior counsel in the tax, trusts and succession department. Arnold arrived from Withers, where he served as partner and joint CEO of the private client and tax division.

In Birmingham, counter fraud specialist Mike Brown has joined Weightmans. Having previously worked in-house at Direct Line Group, Brown will have responsibility the development of the firm’s fraud offering nationally.

Finally, across the Atlantic, Clifford Chance welcomed Vadim Avdeychik into its New York funds team. Formerly of Paul Hastings, Avdeychik will focus on advising registered funds and business development companies.

‘I am energized by the firm’s focus on alternative fund offerings across a range of sectors and its reputation for cross-practice and cross-border collaboration,’ said Avdeychik.

