Revolving doors: More movement at Mishcon while Latham hires magic circle M&A star

Recruitment continued at pace in London and on the continent this week, with laterals spread across finance, tech and disputes. Among the high-profile moves, Latham & Watkins lured a Legal 500-ranked hall of fame corporate partner from Linklaters in Madrid while Wiggin and Hogan Lovells targeted tech.

Hogan Lovells hired finance and fintech partner Bryony Widdup from DLA Piper. Her broad practice includes advising on transaction structuring in finance for funds, broader lending platforms (including blockchain-based offerings) and digital assets.

Tech and blockchain are among the areas of growth earmarked by the firm, which counts tech as one of its industry specialisms. Speaking of Widdup’s arrival, Penny Angell, London managing partner said: ‘One of her focuses is on crypto and how you transact through tokenisation, for example, and that’s definitely a growing area. We’ve built our own app, DriveChain, which is set up specifically for real estate transactions, but adaptable for other transactions, via blockchain and we expect to see more of this in the market.’

This is the firm’s second hire this week, following that of private equity partner John Livesey. Livesey, who advises on Spanish and Latin America-related transactions, joined from Linklaters where he was a managing associate.

It was two out, one in for Mishcon de Reya this week. Technology, media and telecoms disputes partner Mark Deem and family law partner Emma Willing left to Wiggin and Penningtons Manches Cooper respectively, while Ceinwen Hayes joined the real estate team from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP).

Deem spent two years at Mishcon and was previously a partner at Cooley, Boston-headquartered Edwards Wildman Palmer and Addleshaw Goddard. John Banister, CEO of Wiggin, said: ‘He strengthens two key areas for us, our litigation practice and technology offering. As a litigator focused on digital media, he fits neatly with our strategy to be the digital firm of choice. He is a great cultural fit and fills a gap in technology and data litigation.’

His arrival complements several areas of growth identified by the firm, including in the telecoms sector where the firm hired Gordon Moir from Shepherd and Wedderburn in November 2020, added Banister: ‘Mark also has telecoms disputes experience, with a lot more disputes in that area, it really strengthens our offering. We also see more disputes in data protection in which Mark has significant experience in, he also has experience in relation to NFTs, which are becoming of more interest to clients.’

Willing, who is ranked as a next generation partner by Legal 500, brings 15 years of experience in high-value divorces, private children law matters, cohabitation agreements and disputes as well as surrogacy matters.

These departures are the first from Mishcon since a mass exodus in the wake of the firm’s decision to pursue an IPO, which saw 13 partners leave between November 2021 and January this year, including six to Greenberg Traurig. The firm’s IPO has now been put on hold ‘for the foreseeable future due to market conditions’.

Hayes joined from BCLP, where she was a senior associate and advised on a range of real estate tax matters including in real estate acquisitions, sales and leasing; corporate wrapper deals and development and investment structures.

BCLP also lost Legal 500-ranked next generation partner Rebecca Quayle to HFW’s aviation team this week. She brings experience in asset finance and leasing experience to the transport and energy sector specialist firm. Her arrival follows that of Dubai shipping partner Rob Lawrence and London employment partner Michelle Chance who both joined HFW last week (5 September) from Clyde & Co and Memery Crystal respectively.

Meanwhile, Payne Hicks Beach hired Mark Jones from Blake Morgan to lead its newly established criminal and regulatory defence practice. Jones is an experienced white-collar crime partner and also brings experience in conducting internal investigations for corporates concerning whistleblowing and alleged wrongdoing, as well as representing employees in internal investigations and interviews.

Dominic Crossley, head of dispute resolution at Payne Hicks Beach, said: ‘The litigation department has grown significantly over the last couple of years, and we are very keen to develop niche expertise in areas that fit into our overall offering and is consistent with the work we currently do for clients. Mark’s addition is a great opportunity for us, in an area we’ve been looking to develop. He is establishing himself quickly at PHB and I have no doubt he will be seeking to grow his team in the near future.’

Staying on the contentious theme, Squire Patton Boggs hired commercial litigator Lucy Webster from Eversheds Sutherland where she was legal director. The firm also hired Marija Scekic as a director in its international arbitration practice; she joined from WilmerHale where she was counsel. This continues an unusually acquisitive back-to-school month for the firm, which added a five-strong restructuring and insolvency team from Brown Rudnick, and derivatives and structured finance partner Leona McManus from Shearman & Sterling in London last week.

Freeths also boosted its contentious offering with the addition of insurance disputes partner Nick Sutton from Fletcher Day. He handles a range of commercial litigation and arbitration in the sector and recently acted for policyholders in Covid-19 business interruption insurance claims.

Elsewhere, Collyer Bristow hired its new head of immigration from City outfit Druces. Charles Avens’ joined after more than 15 years at Druces, his practice covers a full range of private clients and corporate immigration issues.

On the continent, Linklaters senior partner Alejandro Ortiz left for Latham & Watkin’s Madrid office. Ortiz, who is ranked in Legal 500’s Hall of Fame for corporate and M&A in Spain, has a reputation for handling leading public company M&A deals in the region.

Irwin Mitchell recruited Catherine Palmer to lead its French desk. Palmer joined from KellyDeli where she was general counsel (GC) and previously spent 14 years as GC of international luxury brand, Joseph Group.

Also in Paris, Watson Farley & Williams hired Herbert Smith Freehills’ energy and infrastructure finance Rachel Campbell. Campbell is dual English and French-qualified and her practice includes structured trade, commodity, project and export finance with experience in Africa.

megan.mayers@legalease.co.uk