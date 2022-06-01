Legal Business Blogs

Revolving Doors: Latham loses energy partner to Milbank as Global 100 firms take partners from each other

Strategic recruitment
Latham & Watkins has lost energy and infrastructure partner Matthew Brown to rival Global 100 firm, Milbank.

Brown, who will join the projects, energy and infrastructure finance team at his new firm, has over two decades’ experience in the sector, particularly in energy transition work.

John Dewar, a partner in Milbank’s London projects group, said: ‘In an active market with an ever-increasing focus on energy transition matters, Matthew’s expertise will be a valuable additional asset as we continue to grow our London offerings to best support our clients.’

Added Brown: ‘As increasing amounts of capital flow into energy transition projects, Milbank’s coordinated global reach, collaborative approach and broad product offerings across practice areas will allow me to serve existing and new clients on all aspects of these innovative projects.’.

Meanwhile, the funds offering at Shearman & Sterling in London has been bolstered by the addition of Phil Baynes. Previously at Weil, Baynes brings experience of advising on private investment funds, co-investment schemes, carried interest arrangements and secondaries transactions.

Shearman’s Europe managing partner, Ward McKimm, said: ‘Phil’s appointment is part of our ambitious European growth strategy, and his experience will be a great asset in strengthening our Funds offering in London. His practice has synergies with the firm’s private equity, M&A, leveraged finance, restructuring, financial services regulatory and tax practices.’

Elsewhere, RPC has welcomed international arbitration expert Shai Wade from Stephenson Harwood. The arrival marks the latest development in the firm’s strategy to develop its disputes group across London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Wade brings experience of representing clients in arbitrations relating to infrastructure, international sale of goods, upstream oil and gas and energy, and shareholder disputes.

At Simmons & Simmons, Kamal Arulvel has been brought into the banking group. Formerly a partner at Reed Smith, Arulvel is the fourth banking lateral hire the firm has made in the last 18 months.

He said: ‘I intend to further enhance my private real estate credit funds work through Simmons’ platform, while also providing additional partner resource on broader real estate financing matters. There is huge opportunity to service clients in the debt funds space and I will be pursuing these mandates wherever possible.’

Taylor Wessing has recruited tax lawyers Claire Matthews and James Ross as partners. Ross arrives from McDermott Will & Emery and specialises in the structuring of corporate groups and M&A transactions while Matthews, having moved from Linklaters in Singapore, assists with the creation of UK and international share plans.

Finally, in Paris, Maxime Dequesne has joined Squire Patton Boggs from domestic firm Lamartine Conseil. Dequesne joins the private equity practice, where he will advise on leveraged buyouts, development capital, real estate PE and venture capital.

