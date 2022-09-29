Revolving doors: Kirkland adds more magic circle partners as Akin Gump strengthens restructuring team

This week, as the pound reached a record low against the dollar, US firms have continued to wield their hiring power in the City, adding several high-profile laterals to their ranks.

Kirkland & Ellis bolstered its infrastructure funds practice with two magic circle hires. It recruited the Legal 500-ranked leading individual James Boswell from Clifford Chance and Paul Sampson (who was described by Jon Ballis, chairman of Kirkland’s executive committee, as a ‘a rising star in the European funds world’) from Allen & Overy. These hires follow the arrival of A&O’s global co-head of infrastructure Sara Pickersgill last week.

Meanwhile, Akin Gump welcomed restructuring partner Sam Brodie back to the firm after 18 months at Shearman & Sterling. Brodie first joined Akin Gump as counsel as part of a team from Bingham McCutchen led by James Roome and was promoted to the partnership in 2018. He re-joins as Roome readies to retire, marking an end of an era for the City restructuring practice.

Of his return, Brodie told Legal Business: ‘It was a really compelling opportunity for me to rejoin Akin Gump not only to help manage the ever-increasing client demand, but also to help develop the restructuring and special situations practices, as well as to help bring on the next generation of talent within the team.’

Elsewhere, CMS’s co-head of construction has joined Clyde & Co after more than 28 years at the firm. Victoria Peckett, who was promoted to partner in 2002, has a breadth of contentious and non-contentious experience, including in projects in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

Clyde & Co’s chief executive officer Matthew Kelsall said: ‘Construction is one of our core sectors and we have ambitious plans to continue to grow the practice globally in both depth and breadth, as contractors face both huge opportunities and significant risks as they continue to navigate today’s challenging business environment. Attracting a lawyer of Victoria’s calibre is clearly aligned with that focus on growth.’

Osborne Clarke added corporate energy partner Matt Lewy from Womble Bond Dickinson. He has more than a decade of experience in renewable energy and infrastructure M&A having previously worked at CMS and Baker Botts. Lewy is the fifth partner to join the firm’s renewable energy sector group this year following the arrivals of projects partners Hugo Lidbetter (who joined in January from Fieldfisher) and John Deacon, Hannah Roscoe and Dominic O’Brien, who all joined from Orrick in March.

Finally, in Madrid, Pinsent Masons strengthened its European finance capabilities with the addition of José Millán from Penningtons Manches Cooper, where he headed the banking and finance team. This follows the launch of the firm’s financial services-focused Luxembourg office in July.

