Revolving doors: Kirkland adds A&O infrastructure head as LB100 players make major moves.

It’s been another hectic period on the lateral hiring front, as global juggernauts and national firms made significant moves in the infrastructure, M&A, financial services and disputes spaces.

The week’s biggest move came at Kirkland & Ellis, which recruited Allen & Overy’s global co-head of infrastructure Sara Pickersgill. Ranked in The Legal 500’s hall of fame, Pickersgill has a longstanding reputation as a market leader in infrastructure, energy and renewables corporate transactions.

Following the arrival, Kirkland executive committee member Andrew Calder said: ‘A strong European infrastructure team is a natural extension of our leading energy and infrastructure platform in the United States. Many of our sponsor clients in particular have a global focus with respect to deployment of infrastructure capital and expect us to provide top tier advice across many jurisdictions. Sara will be responsible for leading the growth of our European energy and infrastructure practice and we anticipate that she will be the first of several hires in the sector in Europe. We are excited to welcome her to Kirkland.’

While Kirkland gained a partner in infrastructure, it lost one in financial services, as Colin Sharpsmith returned to Dechert after four years. The seventh lawyer to return to the firm as partner in 21/22, Sharpsmith focuses on investment funds’ managing and marketing issues across the UK and Europe.

Gus Black, chair of Dechert’s London management committee, said: ‘Colin’s wide-ranging regulatory expertise advising asset managers and private equity firms will be an excellent addition to our investment management practice in London. Colin’s return also speaks to our culture. We are thrilled to welcome him back.’

Fried Frank has also been busy, as it welcomed senior private equity partner James Renahan from Travers Smith. Experienced in leveraged buyouts, consortium deals, bolt-on acquisitions and carve-outs, Renahan’s departure is not the first time Travers has lost a corporate leading light to a US rival. Private equity talisman Paul Dolman caused widespread shock when he departed the City stalwart to join Latham & Watkins in January 2021.

Outside of London, Stevens & Bolton added two new partners in Guildford. Andy Williams, who joins the employment practice from Charles Russell Speechlys, and Caroline DeLaney, who formerly led Rosenblatt’s real estate disputes group, bringing the number of partners at Stevens & Bolton to 44.

In Birmingham, Freeths appointed Martin Noble as a new partner in its IP and media practice. Previously at Shakespeare Martineau. Noble brings over 20 years’ experience across all areas of IP rights, with particular focus on disputes.

BDB Pitmans also strengthened by hiring Jeremy Davy to lead its new-build team in Reading. Davy joins from Connells Group, having also previously acted as managing partner of Ince’s Cardiff and Bristol offices.

On the continent, Squire Patton Boggs added partner Arnaud Lafarge from Lamy Lexel to its Paris office. Dual qualified in New York and Paris, Lafarge is experienced in M&A and private equity, with particular expertise in public M&A and securities law.

Lafarge’s arrival is the seventh partner-level hire at Squire’s Paris office in the last 15 months, and the latest step in its European private equity growth plans. Head of European private equity, Paul Mann, said: ‘Our plan to expand specialist private equity capabilities across key European hubs has led to new teams in the UK, Spain, Italy, and France (and soon Germany), has brought in several new clients, and has strengthened existing ties within the sector. In Paris, Arnaud joins a formidable practice, which is already having an impact in the market.’

Madrid also continued to be a busy market for laterals, as Linklaters brought Sebastián Albella back to the firm as an M&A partner. Albella returned to the firm from Latham & Watkins, having also served as chairman of the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission. The move redresses the balance between the two firms, after Latham recently recruited senior partner Alejandro Ortiz from the Magic Circle stalwart.

Across the Atlantic, Kari Larson has joined Willkie Farr from Perkins Coie. Operating from New York, Larson will serve as co-head of the digital works practice and brings private practice, in-house and government experience across various types of technologies.

In Shanghai, Reed Smith recruited Zeldar Wang from Ince as a partner in its dispute resolution practice. Wang specialises in disputes relating to trade, shipping and investment, both in court proceedings and in an international arbitration context.

Finally in Sydney, Stefanie Benson joined White & Case’s antitrust practice. Formerly a counsel at Allen & Overy, Benson joins her new firm as a partner and advises on the antitrust aspects of mergers and joint ventures, investigations and enforcement matters, in addition to regulatory issues across Asia-Pacific.

White & Case executive committee member Donald Baker said: ‘As we consolidate our position in Australia after five years in the market, we are focused on broadening our M&A and wider corporate capabilities and deepening our disputes bench so that we are best placed to advise clients in our traditional sectors of strength in the country, such as energy and infrastructure, as well as targeting important additional industries, such as technology. Our addition of Stefanie will support our recent investments in our M&A and energy capabilities and enable us to better support our clients in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region on their antitrust and regulatory requirements.’

