Revolving Doors: Cooley brings in City healthcare partner as White & Case adds three globally

M&A, tech, healthcare and IP were the focus of lateral recruitment this week, as firms continue to invest in areas faring strongly against the current economic uncertainty.

Cooley has recruited healthcare and life sciences partner Frances Stocks Allen (pictured) into its London office.

Ranked as a rising star by the Legal 500, Stocks Allen joins from Latham & Watkins, where she advised on commercial, transactional and regulatory issues in the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

Marya Postner, head of life sciences corporate partnering and licensing at Cooley, commented: ‘Frances is a highly knowledgeable and pragmatic partnering and licensing lawyer and will be a great asset to our life sciences clients around the world. Her experience advising small and mid-size biotech and medical device companies and regional specialty and multinational pharmaceutical companies, coupled with her general corporate background, makes her a strategic fit for our life sciences partnering team in London and globally.’

Meanwhile, Kingsley Napley continued to build out its real estate and construction practice with the addition of Victoria Lowe from Memery Crystal. Lowe is the second real estate hire by the firm within a month, following Simon Robinson’s arrival from Armstrong Teasdale in May.

Head of real estate, Bethan Owen, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Victoria to the firm. We are busy and growing across both the commercial and residential side of our practice, and Victoria’s experience and specialisms will be a great fit for our clients.’

Elsewhere in the City, Jonathan Ball rejoined Norton Rose Fulbright from Gowling WLG. An IP litigator with a niche in patent enforcement, Ball served as head of EMEA risk advisory during his previous stint at the firm.

EMEA IP lead Mike Knapper commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Jon back to the firm as part of the continued growth of our global IP practice. His expertise in patent litigation and wider IP, technology and cyber-related disputes, and his focus on the technology and life sciences sector, will further strengthen our client offering in relation to IP and digital risk management.’

In Belfast, Lewis Silkin continued its Irish expansion by recruiting Paul Gillen. An employment specialist, Gillen, who joins from Pinsent Masons, advises on both contentious and non-contentious matters.

Across the Atlantic, White & Case bolstered its ranks on both coasts. Tech specialist Linda Sim, formerly a senior counsel at Loeb & Loeb, joined as a partner in Los Angeles while Brett Pallin joined the New York debt finance practice from Kirkland & Ellis.

Commenting on Sim’s arrival, head of tech transactions Arlene Arin Hahn said: ‘As the technology sector navigates an evolving regulatory landscape, it’s a strategic priority to further expand our preeminent capabilities in technology transactions. Linda brings valuable expertise and over two decades of experience in leading complex IP and tech-driven transactions that will add additional depth to our already busy group.’

Pallin’s addition is the latest development in the firm’s ongoing global debt finance expansion project. The Boston, London and Paris offices have all welcomed new partner recruits in recent months.

Moreover, the firm also added to its European offering with the addition of M&A partner Javier Monzón in Madrid. Monzón, who was previously at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, advises financial sponsors, corporates and financial institutions on private equity transactions, restructurings and general corporate issues.

Oliver Brettle, a member of White & Case’s global executive committee, said: ‘Spain is an important European economy and our Madrid office also plays a central role as the link between the firm’s Latin American and European practices, providing clients with seamless cross-border advice and a global perspective. Javier’s arrival will further strengthen and expand the capabilities of our Madrid office and sends a clear message to the market that we are investing in Madrid for the long haul.’

Finally, Cleary Gottlieb has brought Nico Abel into its German M&A group. Abel previously worked in the Frankfurt office of Herbert Smith Freehills, where he advised on private acquisitions and disposals, public takeovers, joint ventures and restructurings.

Michael Gerstenzang, Cleary’s managing partner, said: One of the distinguishing features of our international platform is the strength, reputation and quality of our Continental European M&A practice, which continues to attract some of the largest and most high-profile deals in Europe. Nico’s arrival marks an important milestone in the continued growth of this preeminent practice.’

charles.avery@legalease.co.uk