Revolving Doors: Linklaters loses another partner to Cleary hiring spree as Travers exits continue

Cleary Gottlieb has returned to Linklaters for another partner, this time hiring the Magic Circle firm’s co-head of the financial sponsor leveraged finance practice, Edward Aldred, to its private equity team.

The move has been seen as another coup for the Wall Street firm’s recently expansive London strategy and represents a further blow to Linklaters after Cleary hired its M&A partner Nick Rumsby last November.

This latest move also follows Cleary’s hire in January of Ian Shawyer, Travers Smith’s respected head of private equity.

Aldred has been at Linklaters for more than 20 years and has acted for clients including Brookfield Asset Management, CVC, Carlyle, PAI and Ardian.

Speaking to Legal Business, Cleary London partner Tihir Sarkar, said: ‘When I was doing the searches for Ian Shawyer and Nick Rumsby it was clear that, to really operate at the high end, we’d need to really bolster our leveraged finance capabilities. There’s no point doing the PE deal without the leverage; you don’t get the full benefit if you just do the equity. Ed brings this capability to the team. It’s all part of the joined-up strategy to get into high-end PE and M&A transactions. You can’t view the two in isolation. Ed’s arrival only concentrates this very high-end, strong offering we have in the M&A-slash-PE transactional space.’

In another blow for Travers Smith, Dechert has hired Samuel Kay as a partner in its London financial services and investment management practice. Kay advises on fund formation for private funds and asset management clients, as well as GP-led transactions and secondaries, co-investment schemes and carried interest arrangements.

Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert’s global financial services group and chair of Dechert’s London management committee, said that Kay’s ‘reputation and experience will help shape our continued growth in the London private equity fund formation market, among others.’

Elsewhere, Taylor Wessing has hired Leona Ahmed, Addleshaw Goddard’s former London office head, to its real estate group. Ahmed’s practice focuses on acting for international investors in commercial real estate projects, investment and development work.

Paul Lawrence, Taylor Wessing partner and head of real estate in the UK said: ‘Market activity and increased international interest in the UK creates a greater need for more complex, valuable advice in real estate deals and investments for our clients. Leona’s reputation precedes her, and she is extremely well connected in the international real estate sector.’

Meanwhile, Legal 500 Hall of Famer in corporate M&A, infrastructure, Brendan Moylan, is set to join Weil from Latham & Watkins. With Moylan’s hire, Weil continues to strengthen its corporate offering, having in January hired M&A partner Sarah Flaherty from Linklaters and finance partners Andrew Hagan and Gilles Teerlinck from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Mike Francies, London managing partner commented: ‘Brendan has a track record of advising on some of the most high-profile infrastructure deals for the largest and most prestigious funds in the market. He will be a valuable addition to our London platform.’

Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis has hired Rhys Davies as a partner in its London ESG & impact practice group. Davies advises on ESG strategies for public companies, project sponsors and private equity, as well as having environmental and social regulatory experience.

Sidley has bolstered its global M&A and private equity practice with the hire of partner Ali Shaikley. Moving from White & Case’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi offices, Shaikley advises Middle East based investors and companies on private equity, M&A, equity capital markets transactions and general corporate counsel. He will work across the firm’s London and New York offices.

Brian Fahrney, co-leader of Sidley’s global M&A and private equity practice and a member of Sidley’s management and executive committees, said: ‘Ali’s experience and strong relationships with key players across the Middle East is highly synergistic with Sidley’s growing global M&A and private equity practice as we enhance our world-class offering and capture more transactional and advisory work connected to the region.’

Outside of the UK, Pinsent Masons has hired Louisa Lynch to its Dubai office. Lynch advises on real estate and hospitality to developers, investors and lenders and has had an advisory presence in the Middle East since 2008. She previously acted on the acquisition of the Al Maryah Tower, a Grade A commercial building in Abu Dhabi Global Market and the regeneration of Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed Port.

